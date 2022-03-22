ARLINGTON — The Anacortes soccer team hit the road Monday night for a Northwest Conference match against Lakewood.
And the Seahawks returned home with the 3-0 victory, evening their conference record at 1-1-1 and improving to 2-1-1 overall.
Aidan Pinson scored all three of the Seahawks’ goals off assists from Wesley Hunter, Noah Hunter and Kaden Jacobson.
"We unfortunately started the game slow, and struggled to develop a rhythm early," said Anacortes coach Brian Nelson. "We eventually were able to develop a rhythm and generated some dangerous scoring chances."
Nelson added his squad had several chances to put the game away, but Lakewood defended and countered well.
"It was a good game for us in that it exposed some places where we need work," the coach said, "but we were also able to improve in some areas that we have recently been focusing on."
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Meridian Trojans 0
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers overcame less than ideal field conditions as well as a game Trojans squad in winning the Northwest Conference match.
"Meridian’s team came out with intensity and organization," Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay said. "Meridian has a couple of special players through whom they run their team. Our boys played hard right from the get-go, however, and controlled the game from start to finish."
Burlington-Edison's Kounosuke Wilcox scored the first goal off an assist from Nando Velazquez to give the visitors the 1-0 lead at half.
"In the second half, Anthony Andrade took a nice pass from Alan Lopez, beat a defender and slotted it home for a 2-0 lead," MacKay said. "Later on, he (Andrade) put away a penalty kick that was well deserved for his second goal."
The coach also highlighted the play of Brennan MacKay, Alexis Garcia and Edwin Vejar Quevedo.
The Tigers are 2-1 in conference play and 2-2 overall.
Squalicum Storm 2
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
BELLINGHAM — The Bulldogs gave up a goal in each half and dropped to 2-1 in Northwest Conference play and overall in yielding their first goals of the season.
"We fought hard," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "Our team played very well overall. The Storm had a solid squad that proved hard to break down. We battled to the last whistle."
Standout performances by Carlos Rosales and Gaby Santacruz on defense kept Mount Vernon within striking distance as did goalie Junior Jesus Garcia's seven saves in goal.
Lynden Lions 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Lions dominated offensively as the visitors spent the vast majority of the match on the Cubs' side of the pitch. Lynden led 2-0 at half.
Sedro-Woolley is 0-2 in the Northwest Conference and 0-2-1 overall.
