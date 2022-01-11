preps

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Mabel Gahan led the Sedro-Woolley girls' basketball team to its first Northwest Conference win Monday night.

Gahan scored a game-high 30 points as the Cubs defeated the Bellingham Bayhawks 48-41.

"We’re still playing shorthanded since game three of the season due to COVID and injuries," Sedro-Woolley coach Danny Crosby said, "but these Cubs continue to work hard."

Heather Vanderbeek finished the game with 10 points for Sedro-Woolley.

Crosby highlighted the improvement of Nadine Stratton, who finished with 13 rebounds and five points.

The Cubs are 3-7 overall and 1-4 in conference.

Shoreline Christian Chargers 67,

Concrete Lions 21

SHORELINE — The Chargers handed the Lions their third loss in a row.

Payton Dickinson led Concrete with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ashlyn Morgareidge grabbed a season-high seven rebounds.

Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said Alexa Dalton enjoyed a solid game with six rebounds, three points and two steals.

The Lions fell to 2-8 on the season.

Boys' Basketball

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 66,

Bellingham Redhawks 61

BELLINGHAM — The first Northwest Conference victory for Sedro-Woolley came courtesy over a feisty Bellingham squad.

Sedro-Woolley rallied from a 9-2 deficit to lead 39-30 at halftime and never trailed in the second half.

The Cubs’ Jerome Mathias poured in 32 points — including all 16 of his team’s points in the first quarter — and Owen Schieb finished with 13.

"Jerome put us on his back early to keep us in the game," Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer said.

The Cubs are 3-7 overall and 1-6 in conference.

Burlington-Edison Tigers 65,

Mariner Marauders 62

BURLINGTON — Bennett Howe scored a team-high 21 points as the Tigers improved to 6-4 with the nonconference win.

Connor Anderson finished with 19 points and Zach Watson chipped in 15 for the home team.

