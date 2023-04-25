svh-202304xx-sports-SB-BE-vs-SW-1.jpg
Sedro-Woolley's Grace Swenson throws a pitch Monday during a Northwest Conference softball game against Burlington-Edison in Sedro-Woolley. Sedro-Woolley won, 8-7.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — When Sedro-Woolley and Burlington-Edison clash on the softball diamond, the game is usually highly contested. Monday's matchup between the Northwest Conference rivals was no different.

When the dust settled, the Cubs emerged with an 8-7 victory while dealing the Tigers their first conference loss.


