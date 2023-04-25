SEDRO-WOOLLEY — When Sedro-Woolley and Burlington-Edison clash on the softball diamond, the game is usually highly contested. Monday's matchup between the Northwest Conference rivals was no different.
When the dust settled, the Cubs emerged with an 8-7 victory while dealing the Tigers their first conference loss.
"It was an exciting game all seven innings," Sedro-Woolley coach Madeline Jones said. "Both teams were battling, putting the ball in play every inning, and taking advantage of the other’s mistakes."
Sedro-Woolley's Lola Wylie was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored, BriEllen Kononen 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Veanna Lanphere 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored.
Sedro-Woolley pitcher Grace Swenson picked up her sixth win of the season, allowing seven runs on nine hits and striking out three in over seven innings.
Burlington-Edison's Courtney Locke had a three-run homer to lead the Tigers back from an early deficit, and Stella Kowalski also had a home run.
"Very proud of the girls' fight," said Burlington-Edison coach Darcy Taylor. "We dug ourselves a hole against a really good team but managed to scrap our way back in to tie it in the seventh.
"We came up with clutch hits throughout the game and had leaders at the plate."
Sedro-Woolley improved to 8-2 in conference and 11-3 overall, while the Tigers are 6-1, 8-4.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 22,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 9
Six innings
EVERSON — The Bulldogs' bats came alive in the Northwest Conference game with 15 hits.
"It was a good win for us," said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr. "We're just trying to trust in the process and get some momentum building."
Olivia Collins finished 4-for-4 for Mount Vernon with a home run and five RBI. Keira Cantu was 3-for-5 with four RBI, Dakota Brown went 2-for-5 with four RBI, Kiera Ruble was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Jasmine Bylsma homered.
"Dakota pitched very well," Cyr said. "She kept them at distance all night and struck out seven."
The Bulldogs are 5-4 in conference and 5-8 overall.
Blaine Borderites 11,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
BLAINE — The Seahawks dropped to 1-8 in the Northwest Conference and 3-9 overall while the first-place Borderites are 9-0, 10-0.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Anacortes Seahawks 5
Sehome Mariners 2
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks swept the doubles play on their way to claiming the Northwest Conference match.
Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn won 7-5, 7-6 at No. 1, Ava Hightower and Abby Cross were victorious 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 and Emily Toledo and Sophia Reed won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3.
In singles, Kaya Fountain won 7-6(4), 6-0 at the No. 2 spot while Mikiah Dunham rallied for a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 3.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 5,
Lakewood Cougars 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs proved formidable on their home courts in the Northwest Conference counter.
Sadie Lee won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for Mount Vernon, Lily Long was victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Manon Duchaussoy won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Mount Vernon's Grace Dilworth and Sophia Greshishkin won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 while Miriam Cooksey and Mia Shackleton won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Bellingham Bayhawks 7,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs were shut out in the Northwest Conference match.
BASEBALL
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 8,
Sultan Turks 6
SULTAN — The Hurricanes were a pair of runs better than the Turks in the nonconference game.
"Solid outing for us against a good Sultan team," said Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister.
Mount Vernon Christian broke a 3-3 tie in the fourth inning with three runs only to see Sultan close the gap to 6-5.
The Hurricanes scored two more runs in the fifth inning to salt the game away, improving to 11-3.
Jordan Boon finished 2-for-5 with two RBI for Mount Vernon Christian and Trevor Blom was 2-for-3 with two RBI.
"We responded nearly every half inning Sultan scored with our own runs," Burmeister said. "We had great ABs (at bats), which allowed us to get runners on base, and we had some timely hitting."
Lynden Christian Lyncs 4
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
LYNDEN — The loss dropped Burlington-Edison to 8-5 in the Northwest Conference and 10-6 overall.
