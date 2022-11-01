preps

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Cubs volleyball team swept the Bellingham Bayhawks 25-14, 25-19, 25-23 Monday night to claim the Northwest Conference victory.

"We rallied (in this match) after a tough loss this weekend for a great win on senior night," said Sedro-Woolley coach Shawna Tesarik. "Overall, we played well together and had fun."


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

