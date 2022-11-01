SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Cubs volleyball team swept the Bellingham Bayhawks 25-14, 25-19, 25-23 Monday night to claim the Northwest Conference victory.
"We rallied (in this match) after a tough loss this weekend for a great win on senior night," said Sedro-Woolley coach Shawna Tesarik. "Overall, we played well together and had fun."
Addie Lynn finished with 29 assists for the Cubs. Emery DeJong had 19 kills, Abby Gardner 11 kills and Sami Stark six kills.
Tesarik also highlighted the play of Braelyn Johnson, saying she enjoyed a great defensive night with solid passing.
"Our serving and passing were on and that, combined with some great setting decisions helped our hitters have success," Tesarik explained. "We are putting ourselves in a good position for the postseason with some timely wins and are continuing to put in the work each day."
Sedro-Woolley is 9-6 in conference and overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
OAK HARBOR — The Tigers won their regular-season finale, 25-15, 25-21, 25-9.
Lexie Mason led the Tigers' attack with 13 kills and hit .476. Mia Whitlock tallied nine and hit at a .438 clip with 13 digs. Adria Ray finished with 23 assists and Mia Ray had three aces.
Burlington-Edison — No. 2 among Class 2A schools in the latest WIAA RPI rankings — is 15-1 in the Northwest Conference and 16-2 overall.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs dropped to 0-14 in the Northwest Conference and 0-16 overall.
