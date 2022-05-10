SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley softball team added to its win total Monday as the Cubs defeated Squalicum 19-8 in a Northwest Conference encounter.
Sedro-Woolley improved to 12-1 in conference play and 15-2 overall.
Sami Stark had a day at the plate as she went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and six RBI for the Cubs.
Kiah Trammell was 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI, Mabel Gahan went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Alyssa Mercer was 3-for-5 with two RBI.
Girls' Tennis
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 3
FERNDALE — The Bulldogs edged the Golden Eagles for the Northwest Conference victory.
At No. 1 singles, Mount Vernon's Sadie Lee rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory.
Lily Long won a marathon match at No. 2 singles, also coming from behind to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
"That was a 2 1/2-hour tennis game," Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray said. "It had a 43-point rally in it."
Audrey Bylund secured the victory at No. 4 singles, 6-4, 6-2.
The lone win for the Bulldogs in doubles was collected by Regan Marsh and Larisa Rouw, 7-5, 6-2.
