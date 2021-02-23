ANACORTES — When Burlington-Edison and Anacortes clash in high school volleyball, it's usually a highly-contested match.
Monday night was no different as the Tigers came away with a 25-21, 25-13, 16-25, 25-22 victory.
"We had a bit of a slow start and could not find a rhythm," Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said. "Anacortes had a really big block that was giving us lots of trouble so we were really happy to come out with the win."
Gabriella MacKenzie led the Tigers with 31 kills and 16 digs. Jordyn Smith had 12 digs for Burlington-Edison, while Amey Rainaud finished with 22 assists, 10 digs and four aces.
For Anacortes, Skyler Whisler had 10 kills, Joey Keltner six kills and five blocks, Alyssa Kiser 15 kills, and Kenna Flynn 39 assists.
Burlington-Edison and Anacortes are each 2-1.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Lyncs swept the Bulldogs 25-18, 25-22, 25-22.
"We played well defensively," Mount Vernon coach Mishel Keltner said. "They competed against Lynden Christian, but we’re still hesitant on the attack. We are moving in the right direction and plan to get the win when we play on Wednesday."
For the Bulldogs, Naisa Williams had 15 kills, while Kamryn Horton finished with 35 assists. Defensively, Sarah Ware had 19 digs.
Mount Vernon is 1-2.
Bellingham Red Raiders 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — It was no easy match for the Red Raiders as the Cubs fought to the very end.
Bellingham won 16-25, 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 15-8.
Sedro-Woolley's Claire Hindman finished with 16 kills and six aces, while Jamie Bartok had five aces.
Sedro-Woolley is 0-3.
