BURLINGTON — It was exactly the wrestling match fans would expect as Burlington-Edison and Sedro-Woolley squared off Monday night in a Northwest Conference dual meet.
The match came down to the wire as the Tigers emerged with the 39-38 victory.
"This is always a fun dual for us," said Burlington-Edison coach Kip Jones. "There is a lot of history between our two programs. The dual means a lot to us and our fans and we knew going into it that was going to be a battle."
At 113 pounds, Burlington-Edison's Chris Lopez pinned Agustin Gonzales while Junior Sandoval won by forfeit at 120.
Other Tigers garnering wins were Zak Mason by fall over Tyson Roberts at 126; Cooper Hendrickson (145) by decision over Otto Teserick; Gus Mende (160) by pin over Quentin Cobbs; and Alastair Yeates (220) by fall over Aaiden Johnson.
"I’m proud of our kids for coming together for the win," Jones said. "There was a lot of fight by our kids and great support and selflessness in our lineup."
For the Cubs, Koe Greenough (106) pinned Ben Sommers; Chase Webber (132) won by technical fall over Jio Aguilar; Tyson Roberts (138) won by decision over Donovan Hendrickson; Connor Mellich (152) pinned Caleb Cox; Caleb Hall (170) pinned Talon Willard Suit; Owen Carpenter (182) pinned Oliver Nickerson; Josue Montiel (195) won by for forfeit; and Julian Rodriguez (285) pinned Luis Amador.
"Super impressive win by Cooper Hendrickson," Jones said. "He was dominant on top. Mende looked great on his way to a pin ...
"Ali Yeates was clutch in his work on top and the pin to win us the dual."
Boys' Basketball
Concrete Lions 62,
Cedar Park Christian Lions 60
CONCRETE — The home team gutted out the nonconference victory to improve to 2-11.
Concrete went on a 20-4 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to take a nine-point lead. The home team then fended off a furious run by the visitors to get the win.
"It was a complete team effort," said Concrete coach Levi Stewart. "... I couldn’t be prouder of this group. We have a ton to improve on, but it’s nice to learn those lessons in a close victory."
Concrete’s Adam Culver set career highs in points (21) and 3-pointers (5-for-7). He also grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 73,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 59
LYNDEN — The Bulldogs stayed close to the Northwest Conference-leading Lyncs, but didn't have quite enough in the tank to give the home team its first loss.
Lynden Christian used a 10-0 run late in the second quarter to take a 10-point lead into the half.
"We came out slow in the third quarter and then battled back in the fourth," said Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine, "outscoring Lynden Christian 24-15."
Five Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Michael Johnson's 14 points. Quinn Swanson, Alex Fast, DeVari Davis and Lucas Rodio all scored 10 points.
Mount Vernon is 9-2 in conference and 10-3 overall.
Lakewood Cougars 70,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 27
LAKEWOOD — Sedro-Woolley didn't have a player score in double digits and fell to 2-10 in the Northwest Conference and 5-12 overall.
Girls' Basketball
Concrete Lions 45,
Cedar Park Christian Lions 38
CONCRETE — Destiny Gilbert hit a 3-pointer late to give Concrete the lead and the home team drained its free throws down the stretch to seal the nonleague victory.
The Lions (3-11) snapped a five-game losing streak.
"Total team effort," said Concrete coach Kevik Rensink. "As always, proud of the tremendous effort all night, and the composure in the final two minutes."
Gilbert hit her shot with 1 minute, 35 seconds remaining to give Concrete a 40-38 lead. From there, the home team went 5-for-6 from the free throw line to secure the win.
Ashley Parker tied a career high in points with 21 while hauling in 20 rebounds. Payton Dickinson scored 17 points and had seven steals.
Anacortes Seahawks 55,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 50
ANACORTES — The Seahawks were five points better than the Mountaineers in the Northwest Conference game.
Camryn Kerr led Anacortes in scoring with 21 points while Erin Kennedy finished with 10.
The Seahawks are 4-7 in conference and 5-9 overall.
Lakewood Cougars 60,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 34
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sedro-Woolley dropped to 1-9 in the Northwest Conference and 3-12 overall.
Mabel Gahan led the Cubs in scoring with 17 points.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 85,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 40
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs lost to the No. 5 ranked Lyncs in the Northwest Conference game.
Malia Garcia led Mount Vernon (6-7 conference, 9-9 overall) in scoring with 15 points.
