BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison and Anacortes high school girls' soccer teams battled to a 2-2 draw on Monday night in a Northwest Conference counter — the second time the Tigers and Seahawks have played to a tie this season.
"We played from behind much of the game but came back twice to earn a tie," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel.
Camryn Kerr staked the Seahawks to a 1-0 lead early in the match as she converted a pass from just outside the 18-yard box by Reese Morgenthaler.
Burlington-Edison got the equalizer minutes later when Liz Cisneros scored off an assist from Jasmine Hernandez.
The Seahawks took a 2-1 lead in the second half when Kerr struck again off an assist by Emma Foley.
"We battled hard and placed another beautiful ball in the back of their net," said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson.
In the 70th minute, Anacortes keeper Claire Schnabel stopped a penalty kick. In the 74th minute, the Tigers got another opportunity from the spot and Nyomie Schwetz made it count and tied the match.
"Outstanding play by center back Morgan Berard and Camryn Kerr who both played a tough 80 minutes of soccer," Hanson said.
The Tigers are 2-0-1 in conference and 5-1-3 overall. The Seahawks are 1-0-3, 3-1-4.
"... we knew it was likely to be a close match," Kuttel said. "These two teams know each other pretty well and are always motivated to play their best when facing the other team."
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 1
DEMING — The Cubs improved to 4-3-1 with the nonconference victory on the road.
"We had a tough time building a proper attack with accurate possession, but the girls got the job done and finished strong," said Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma. "We came out much sharper in the second half and connected for far more opportunities."
Kiersten Hendrickson scored her first of two goals off a throw-in from BriEllen Kononen for a 1-0 halftime lead.
Hendrickson staked the Cubs to a 2-0 lead in the second half following a well-placed penalty kick. Zoey Bacus tallied the final goal off a pass from Dayana Bernal.
Boys' Tennis
Anacortes Seahawks 4,
Sehome Mariners 3
ANACORTES — The Seahawks got the best of the Mariners in the Northwest Conference by sweeping the singles.
"Our singles guys really played well not losing a set," said Anacortes coach Brad Moore.
Matthew Rutz won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1. Sawyer Nichols won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2, Colton Hong was victorious 6-4, 7-6(8-6) at No. 3 and Andrew Van Egdom won at No. 4, 7-6(9-7), 7-5.
"I thought Matthew really set the tone for the rest of the team," Moore said. "Sawyer played his best match as our No. 2. Colton, our freshman, at No. 3 showed so much growth and Andrew, our wizard, did what he does and grinded it out."
Burlington-Edison Tigers 6,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
FERNDALE — The Tigers dominated the Northwest Conference match.
"We are now in the penultimate week of the tennis season and have shifted our focus to improving the little things as we prepare for the district tournament next week," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace.
In doubles, Charlie King and Ian Powers won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 while Payson Atkinson and Spencer Atkinson won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2. Reese Gardner and Brandon Mair won at No. 3, 6-0, 6-2.
In singles, Spencer Betz won 6-3, 6-1 at the top spot while Luke Granger was victorious 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3. At No. 4, Michael Hoagland won 6-3, 6-2.
"Spencer Betz put together a great match by varying his shots and mixing in when to be aggressive at the right time," Wallace said. "He is really playing some great tennis when it counts the most at the end of the season."
Squalicum Storm 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
BELLINGHAM — The only win for the Cubs in the Northwest Conference match came at No. 2 doubles where Connor Griffin and Gibson Griffin won 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.
Bellingham Redhawks 5,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2
BELLINGHAM — The Bulldogs got both wins in singles in their match against the Redhawks.
At No. 2, Milo Gasser rallied to win 6-7, 6-2, 10-3. Darian Whiton won 7-5, 6-0 at No. 3.
"Milo took an early lead but watched it slide away, eventually losing the first set in a tiebreaker but won the match in a third set super tiebreaker," said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gay. "Darian quickly assessed his opponent, and made it clear his control of the court winning in two sets."
Volleyball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 2
BURLINGTON — The Northwest Conference match was a classic that pitted a pair of heavyweights. The Tigers prevailed 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 16-25, 15-5.
"We are happy that we came away with a win in this match," said Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer. "It was a battle until the very end."
Lexie Mason had 17 kills for the Tigers followed by Clara Bowser with 15. Adria Ray had 41 assists and 23 digs.
Brooke Tyler had 33 digs, Mia Whitlock 17 and Clara Bowser 16.
The Tigers remain perfect in conference at 8-0 play and are 9-1 overall.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
EVERSON — The Pioneers swept the Cubs 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 in the Northwest Conference match.
"Although we lost in three, we played incredibly well and it was a hard-fought battle," said Sedro-Woolley coach Shawna Tesarik. "We went back and forth with Nooksack in every set and we played aggressive, scrappy defense.
"Our blockers did a great job of getting to the ball, which made a big difference in our overall play. Every girl on this team contributed in some way and although the outcome is not ideal, I'm happy with how we played."
The Cubs are 3-4 in conference play and overall.
Concrete Lions 3,
Rainier Christian Mustangs 2
RENTON — The Lions improved to 3-7 with the nonleague win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.