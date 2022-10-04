svh-202210xx-sports-GS-ANA-vs-BE-1.jpg
Anacortes’ Camryn Kerr celebrates after scoring a goal during a Northwest Conference game against Burlington-Edison on Monday in Burlington. The game ended in a 2-2 tie.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison and Anacortes high school girls' soccer teams battled to a 2-2 draw on Monday night in a Northwest Conference counter — the second time the Tigers and Seahawks have played to a tie this season.

"We played from behind much of the game but came back twice to earn a tie," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel.

