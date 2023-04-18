LYNDEN — The Mount Vernon boys' soccer team came from behind Monday afternoon against Lynden to manage a 2-2 tie in the Northwest Conference game.
"It was a wild ride between the playing conditions, weather, and a tough competition; we found ourselves in yet another battle away from home," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "Lynden for sure brought their physicality and brute force."
The Bulldogs trailed 1-0 at the end of the first half and found themselves down 2-0 midway through the second half.
Mount Vernon's Aaron Diaz cut the Lions' lead in half in the 55th minute when he converted a penalty kick as Lynden's physical play proved costly.
The Bulldogs broke through for the tying goal in the 78th minute when Alijah Natekin found the back of the net.
"I was very proud in the manner they responded," Ibarra said. "One pass at a time, they clawed their way back into the game by scoring a hard-fought PK and battling for a loose ball in the 18-yard box.
"We walked away with one point, under the conditions, we will chalk that up as a win."
Mount Vernon raised its conference-leading record to 5-0-2 and overall mark to 7-0-3.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 8,
Lakewood Cougars 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers wore out the Cougar nets while keeping a clean sheet on their side in the Northwest Conference game.
"Our goal going into the game against Lakewood was to play a complete game, and let the results take care of themselves," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. "The boys played a solid first half, but inconsistent."
The Tigers scored four goals in each half.
"At halftime, we stressed how important it was to continue playing our style, and moving the ball around with quick passes, trying to create vertical and horizontal gaps in the defense," MacKay said. "The second half saw the boys playing really well, connecting, and building their chemistry."
Kounosuke Wilcox scored three goals, Acxel Gonzalez and Jordan Gomez each scored two and Baldo Guerrero added one for the Tigers (3-2 conference, 6-4 overall).
Ferndale Golden Eagles 2,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
BELLINGHAM — The shutout dropped the Seahawks to 0-4-1 in the Northwest Cconference and 2-5-3 overall.
Girls' Golf
Burlington-Edison Invitational
BURLINGTON — Mercer Island edged Kamiak 365-369 to claim the team title at Skagit Golf & Country Club. The event attracted golfers from 24 schools, 17 of which fielded complete teams.
Burlington-Edison tied with Marysville Getchell for 10th at 477 to lead area teams. Sedro-Woolley was 13th with a 487 and Mount Vernon placed 16th with a 514.
Each scoring team had their top three golfers play 18 holes and the remaining ones play nine. To qualify for a team score, a school needed at least five golfers. If it had six, the top two nine-hole scores were counted.
Top local finishers for 18 holes were Burlington-Edison's Chloe Brink (104), Mount Vernon's Sara Pate (108) and Sedro-Woolley's Erin Pierce (106).
Mercer Island's Lucia Morelli captured medalist honors with a 76.
