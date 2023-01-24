BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison boys' basketball team got back on track Monday night with a Northwest Conference victory over the visiting Nooksack Valley Pioneers, 76-64.
"Offensively, we were consistent throughout the game against both Nooksack Valley's man and zone defenses," said Tigers coach Jeff Dutton. "It was a solid win for us."
Both squads came out firing as the game was tied 20-20 at the end of the first quarter.
Burlington-Edison ratcheted up the defense in the second quarter as it held the Pioneers to eight points and led 37-28 at halftime.
It was the breathing room the Tigers needed as they improved to 4-8 in conference and 5-10 overall and halted a three-game losing streak.
Rex Wilson led the home team with a season-high 23 points. Fellow Tiger Blaine Granberg scored 19 points while Evan Ruiz tallied 18 and Bennett Howe 11.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 82,
Blaine Borderites 79
Overtime
MOUNT VERNON — Quinn Swanson scored 36 points for the Bulldogs, who had just enough to get by the Borderites in the Northwest Conference game.
"Just a great high school basketball game. Back and forth the entire game," Bulldogs coach Brett Farrar said. "Our guys found a way. It was a game of runs and we got just enough stops when we needed them.
"It’s that time of year where you just have to find a way and our guys did that. Proud of them."
DeVari Davis added 16 points for Mount Vernon, which improved to 7-4 in conference and 11-5 overall.
Lummi Black Hawks 66,
La Conner Braves 36
BELLINGHAM — The Black Hawks proved to be more than the Braves could handle in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
The Braves are 2-1 in league and 7-8 overall.
Girls' Basketball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 63,
Blaine Borderites 40
BLAINE — The Bulldogs jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter, led 32-14 at halftime and cruised to the Northwest Conference victory.
"We defended really well and that led to easier scoring opportunities," said Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting. "This was our best passing game of the year. We had lots of great assists."
The Bulldogs' Malia Garcia led her team in scoring with 19 points and Tenaya Taylor finished with 18.
Mount Vernon is 3-8 in conference and 4-12 overall.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 65,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 36
EVERSON — Chesah Holmes led the Tigers with 14 points to go along with seven rebounds, but it wasn't enough as the Northwest Conference's top team added to its win total.
Burlington-Edison struggled from the field as the Tigers shot 12-for-45 (26.7%) against Nooksack Valley, ranked second in the state's 1A classification.
The Pioneers are 12-0 in conference and 17-1 overall while Tigers are 8-3 and 11-5.
