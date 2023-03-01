Memorial Park
Memorial Park in Sedro-Woolley will receive some improvements, including to its playground area.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley will use additional American Rescue Plan Act funds on construction work at Memorial Park.

The city had planned to have city staff install playground equipment, but will not be able to because the value of the work exceeds that allowed by state law.


