SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley will use additional American Rescue Plan Act funds on construction work at Memorial Park.
The city had planned to have city staff install playground equipment, but will not be able to because the value of the work exceeds that allowed by state law.
"Our original intentions was to try and save some work on this project by using some of our own forces," city Public Works Director Mark Freiberger said. "But because of the size of the contract work, it precludes us from doing that by state law."
When the original purchase order was issued, the original installation cost of $126,650 was excluded as the city planned to do the work itself.
"We can do day labor work up to about $118,000 under the current state rules. Above that it has to be bid. Because of that, we have had to change course on this midstream," Freiberger said.
ARPA funds will be used to cover that cost.
Because the work was contracted under the state's bid process, Freiberger said it will be a simple process of amending the contract and adding the additional work.
"The city has been doing this sort of thing a lot over the years," he said. "Sometime getting pretty close to that limit. But this one clearly pushes us over that."
It's the same situation for the eventual installation of the park's sidewalks. Freiberger will bring that project before the City Council at a future date.
"We were also planning to do that work, but the cost estimate again is over our day labor rate," he said.
