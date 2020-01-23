Heavy rain and strong winds are in the forecast through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The expected rain over the next seven days — between 1.5 and 10 inches in areas of Skagit County — will increase the risk of landslides, particularly through Friday, according to a notice from the weather service's Seattle office.
Because of recent heavy rain and snow, the state Department of Transportation closed Highway 20 at Newhalem on Thursday morning due to avalanche risk.
The agency said in a news release it anticipates the 13-mile section of highway between the Newhalem gate and winter closure gate near Diablo will remain closed through the weekend.
Meanwhile, flooding on the Skagit and Samish rivers could be seen Jan. 31 through Feb. 4, according to the latest information from the Northwest River Forecast Center.
An earlier forecast suggested flooding could be seen as early as this past Wednesday, but as of mid-Thursday both local rivers remained several feet below flood stage.
The updated forecast shows the Skagit River could exceed its flood level of 28 feet late in the day Feb. 1.
The forecast suggests minor flooding for the Concrete area, with the river receding below flood stage early Feb. 2. The forecast for the Mount Vernon area does not yet indicate a time the river will crest.
For the Samish River, the forecast suggests the river may exceed its flood level of about 10.6 feet late Jan. 31 and recede Feb. 2.
