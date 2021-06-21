As temperatures climbed as expected Monday, the National Weather Service's Seattle office released a new heat risk notice for the weekend ahead.
Mid-Monday, temperatures across Skagit County ranged from 70 in Anacortes to 92 near Marblemount.
Like Monday, Friday and Sunday are now forecast by the weather service to be "very warm" and Saturday is now forecast to be "hot." Temperatures in the 90s and above are forecast to be more widespread in Skagit County on those days.
As of Monday, the forecast for Saturday is for high temperatures in the 90s in areas from Mount Vernon to Sedro-Woolley, and into the 100s near Concrete and farther east.
The Anacortes area, which peaked in the mid-70s Monday, is forecast to remain below 85 over the weekend.
Temperatures 85 degrees and over pose a "Moderate Heat Risk," according to the weather service, and mean people and pets should not be left in vehicles.
Those at particular risk include the elderly, children and those with certain medical conditions, particularly those living without access to air conditioning, as well as the homeless.
High temperatures also increase fire danger.
This past weekend local fire departments responded to several fires, including one in which vegetation in a yard in Mount Vernon caught fire and caused damage to a porch, as well as calls about possible heat-related illness.
"It’s going to get hot and crazy," said Skagit County Fire District No. 8 Chief Josh Carpenter, whose department north of Sedro-Woolley received a false alarm Sunday of a potential heat-related illness in the Lyman area.
It's likely more of those calls will be made in the days ahead.
"We are looking for the potential of that as this (hot) weather keeps increasing, and as Western Washingtonians who aren't used to this kind of heat," Carpenter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.