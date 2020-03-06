Additional meals are available to Skagit County seniors who may feel sick or choose not to leave their homes due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.
Renee Corcoran, senior program coordinator for Skagit County Public Health, said the Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley senior centers are offering clients the option to take home up to seven frozen meals at a time.
If clients feel too ill to pick up the meals in person, they can sign up for home-delivered meals.
Corcoran said clients in the county’s Meals on Wheels program — which provides one hot meal a day to those 60 and over who have difficulty leaving their homes — can also request up to seven frozen meals.
Older adults and those with underlying medical conditions are more at risk to develop a serious case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There have been no confirmed cases in Skagit County.
“We’re just encouraging (senior center) guests and volunteers to stay home when they’re sick, encouraging hand-washing, and ensuring that there are meals available if they choose that route,” Corcoran said.
Anacortes Senior Activity Center Administrator Sally Hill said the center has received many questions about activity cancellations.
“At this point, we are not (canceling),” she said. “I’m leaving it to group leaders and individuals to cancel and take responsibility if they (don’t want) to be in large groups.”
She said the center is wiping down surfaces more frequently, reminding those who are sick to stay home, and encouraging people to wash hands and avoid touching their faces.
At the Mount Vernon Senior Center on Friday, a group was preparing for a countywide pinochle card tournament set for April.
Sandra Frazier of Sedro-Woolley said she attends the center each week for dance classes, card games, and for work one day a week, and doesn’t plan to change her routine due to concerns about the coronavirus.
“You take precautions like everybody else,” she said.
Other visitors said touchless greetings such as elbow bumps or bows instead of handshakes would be useful to stop the spread of infection.
