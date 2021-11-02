Skagit County has another $15.4 million in pandemic-era financial aid available for residents behind on their rent, as the state moratorium on evictions fully expires.
Guidelines for qualification have been updated. It is no longer required that applicants demonstrate their financial hardship was caused by COVID-19, according to a county news release.
“We have heard from many Skagit County residents who were behind on rent but did not qualify for assistance because they could not link their financial hardship to COVID-19,” Jennifer Johnson, county Public Health director, said in the release. “These additional funds and program changes will keep more Skagitonians housed and landlords in business.”
This is part of the third round of rental assistance funding the state Department of Commerce has made available to counties in the state.
The county is working with a number of nonprofit partners to distribute the funding.
To be eligible, Skagit County residents must be behind on their rent and must be earning less than 80% of the Area Median Income — about $65,800 for a family of four.
Statewide protections against eviction expired Sunday, after having been in place since early in the pandemic.
In the time since the county received its first round of rental assistance, it has distributed about $7.6 million to about 900 families, according to the release.
Applications and additional information is available at skagitcounty.net/renthelp. The site lets residents determine whether they’re eligible for assistance, and puts them in contact with a nonprofit partner, according to the release.
