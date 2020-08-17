The results of the Aug. 4 primary election took another step toward being certified Monday.
Another 748 ballots were counted by the Skagit County Elections Department, and the order of the candidates in the four Skagit County-only races did not change.
In the District 1 county commissioner race, Mark Lundsten (9,269) leads Ron Wesen (8,827) and Johnny Archibald (1,057), while in District 2 Peter Browning (5,275) leads Mary Hudson (3,858) and Ken Dahlstedt (3,506).
In the race for a seat on the bench in Skagit County Superior Court, Tom Seguine (18,836) leads Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski (11,575) and Heather Shand Perkins (10,902), while Andrew Miller (3,983) and Ken Goodwin (3,835) are about 500 votes ahead of the rest of the five-man field for a seat on the Skagit Public Utility District board.
The county Elections Department estimates it has 130 ballots left to count before certifying the election Tuesday. The top two candidates in each race will advance to the November general election.
From Friday to Monday, the top two candidates in each multicounty race for spots in the U.S. House of Representatives and the state House of Representatives remained unchanged.
There are few votes remaining to be counted in those counties that share state and federal representatives with parts of Skagit County.
As of Monday, Whatcom County had no ballots left to be counted in its elections office, as of Friday Snohomish County had an estimated five ballots remaining to be counted, and as of last week Island County had no ballots in its offices and San Juan County had 100 remaining.
Counties are set to certify results Tuesday.
