The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC) is seeking applications from small businesses in Mount Vernon for grants of up to $25,000 each to help with COVID-19 impacts.
The city of Mount Vernon has allocated $300,000 in grant funds from new federal relief money it received.
To apply, businesses must be located within Mount Vernon city limits, have 25 or fewer employees, and have been in operation at least one year, among other requirements.
Grant funds can be used to pay for expenses incurred between March 1 and Oct. 30. Eligible expenses include rent, utilities, safety improvements, technology upgrades and more.
The city of Mount Vernon and EDASC awarded $100,000 in grants to 15 small businesses with the city's first round of CARES Act funds in July.
“A second round of funding for our local businesses and nonprofits is crucial right now,” Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau said in an EDASC news release. “The City Council and I are hoping that this infusion of support will make a meaningful impact at just the right time for businesses and organizations that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19 restrictions.”
EDASC will review and prioritize applications based on the severity of impacts faced by businesses, such as being forced to close due to government mandates, social distancing measures or illness, according to the news release.
The deadline to apply for grant funds is 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
The application can be found in English and Spanish on EDASC’s website at skagit.org. Send completed applications and questions to EDASC at mvgrant@skagit.org.
