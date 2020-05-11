The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the cancellation of more local events, including Burlington's Berry Dairy Days, which had recently been moved from June to August.
The decision to cancel came in the wake of new guidelines from Skagit County Public Health that recommend the cancellation of large gatherings scheduled for this summer.
A news release specifically cited parades, fairs, fireworks displays and festivals.
This year's Berry Dairy Days would have been the 83rd annual. The weekend-long festival marking Burlington's agricultural history, is typically filled with activities, a grand parade and the event's signature dessert — strawberry shortcake.
"In the interest of keeping our city healthy and the disease in check this is the safest decision for all of us," Burlington Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Peter Browning said in a news release.
Steph Vervaart, director of operations and Berry Dairy Days event coordinator, said in the release the decision to cancel was the right one in light of safety concerns. She said planning for the 2021 festival will begin in the fall.
The release said vendors, supporters, parade participants, and Burlington BBQ Battle participants who have already submitted their applications will receive refunds.
Meanwhile, the city of Anacortes has canceled several events scheduled for summer: the Kids Fishing Event, Bark in the Park, Kids R Best Fest and the Art Dash.
The city said in a release it was looking for alternative means to hold some individual facets of the events, such as Bark in the Park's pet food drive and a virtual version of the Art Dash where participants run their own course and log their times online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.