A new motel-based housing program for the homeless is rolling out this year in an effort to prepare residents and staff of the program for a permanent facility that is on the way.
Skagit County intends to use grant money to lease a block of 20 motel rooms to house the homeless while also offering social services to the residents.
Bid submissions opened Tuesday for motels interested in participating, and the program could be up and running by mid-February, according to Sarah Hinman, assistant director of county Public Health.
Those selected for the program will move into a permanent supportive housing development — called Martha's Place — when it's completed, which is slated for February 2023.
The county broke ground on the Mount Vernon housing complex in December.
Hinman said the county will work with hospitals, law enforcement agencies and nonprofits to identify the best candidates for permanent supportive housing, where housing and social services are offered side by side.
She said the best candidates are those who have been homeless for long stretches of their lives, and often move around frequently. They might have physical disabilities or mental illnesses that make it unlikely they would be able hold down a full-time job or live independently.
“We want to make sure we’re identifying the people in our community who will most benefit from it, which takes a lot of work," Hinman said.
Case managers in the program will be responsible for helping residents stay on their medications, go to appointments, sign up for other programs and benefits, learn how to be good tenants, and generally get them stabilized after extended periods of living on the street.
Staff from Catholic Housing Services will manage the Martha's Place project.
The motel program is expected to start with 20 residents, and more will likely be added as staff get more comfortable with the program. It could potentially serve 40 residents, Hinman said.
This program will use $800,000 of the county's $25 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act, as well as money from a federal grant to pay for case management, she said.
The county has been working with a number of motels during the COVID-19 pandemic because as large congregate homeless shelters became unsafe due to COVID-19, more funding went into motel voucher programs.
Hinman said she expects several of those motels will bid for this project.
“It’s been a win-win situation for some motels that have been financially struggling during COVID times,” she said.
