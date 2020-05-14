Funding for motel vouchers for the homeless to use during the COVID-19 pandemic has run out, forcing Skagit County officials to look for an alternative source.
Elizabeth Jennings, outreach coordinator with Community Action of Skagit County, said 61 families and individuals who were at high risk of contracting COVID-19 were given temporary housing between March 16 and May 4, when funding was exhausted.
“Many of them did end up on the streets again,” she said.
The $200,000 program was funded by a state Department of Commerce COVID-19 aid grant, given to Skagit County in March. The county contracted with Community Action to run the program.
Jennings said this program served two purposes. As the homeless population is generally more susceptible to illness, getting them quarantined to avoid possible exposure is crucial.
“The stress and trauma of being on the street ... puts them at a higher risk,” she said. “They are some of the highest-risk folks out there.”
And by taking this population off the street and reducing their chance of exposure, Jennings said it also reduces chances they could spread the virus, protecting the public at large.
County Commissioner Lisa Janicki said the county is looking into using federal aid to continue funding the program through the pandemic.
“When there’s a pandemic around, there’s so much fear,” she said.
Providing a place for vulnerable members of the community to stay safe is not just offering them safety, but dignity, Janicki said.
