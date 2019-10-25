MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon’s safe overnight parking for the homeless policy will stay in place for at least six more months, after the City Council extended the ordinance Wednesday.
The ordinance, which passed unanimously on Sept. 11, created a process for religious organizations to let up to 12 people in five cars park on their premises nightly from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Because it was passed as an emergency ordinance, it took effect immediately, and the council was required to hold a public hearing within 60 days. That hearing occurred Wednesday. After six months, the council can either let the ordinance expire, extend it or pass a permanent ordinance.
Rebecca Lowell, the city’s senior planner, said no churches have yet come forward to volunteer.
Unlike earlier meetings on the subject, each of the participants in Wednesday’s public hearing spoke in favor of the safe parking policy.
Mount Vernon resident Wende Sanderson called it a “beneficial first step in terms of getting people sheltered.”
As the nights continue to get colder, getting people off the street and into some kind of shelter is crucial, she told the council. While far from ideal, she said safe parking gives people a little protection while local government and nonprofits work toward opening more permanent facilities.
“We know what we really need is a year-round shelter,” she said.
Curtis Steingauer, a formerly homeless Mount Vernon resident, thanked the council members for their work. He said he and other volunteers with the homeless-led organization Welcome Home Skagit are trying to get churches on board.
“It’s not going to satisfy the overall problem we have on our streets, but it will be a step to helping the most vulnerable,” he said.
