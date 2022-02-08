This Housing Authority of Skagit County project is one of 16 in the state to receive part of $18.6 million in Department of Commerce funding aimed at covering the costs of connecting housing to municipal water and sewer systems.
Melanie Corey, executive director of the housing authority, said this grant will help the nonprofit recover from construction delays caused by heavy rains and supply chain issues.
“These funds are really vital because the project is already under construction,” she said. “If we didn’t have these funds, we would have a shortfall and we’d have to come up with another way to raise funds.”
Construction is underway on the 51-unit housing project on East College Way, but crews had to halt work for weeks after rainstorms in November in December caused flooding at the site.
The cost and shortage of building materials have also driven up the cost of construction and contributed to the delays, Corey said.
“It’s a hard time to be developing, with the impacts of the pandemic,” she said.
While the completion date of the approximately $16 million project has been pushed back, Corey said she still believes the project will be finished before the end of 2022.
Thirty-eight units will be reserved for farmworker families, eight for homeless veterans and four for those with disabilities, she said. One unit will be used to house an onsite manager.
