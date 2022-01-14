MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to oppose a proposal being considered by Skagit County to allow for urban-style communities on rural land.
Mount Vernon joins Sedro-Woolley and La Conner in opposing what are known as fully contained communities — communities that are similar in density and makeup to cities but lack their own government.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau said the county should be bringing the issue of fully contained communities to its Growth Management Act Steering Committee for approval before it considers a change in planning policy. She said not doing so violates a 2002 agreement between Skagit County and the four cities within the county.
The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution Thursday regarding the need to seek approval from the Growth Management Act Steering Committee.
If the resolution is approved, the county will defer further consideration of the proposal pending approval from the committee.
During the Mount Vernon City Council meeting Wednesday, members Mary Hudson and Melissa Beaton said the comments they've received from the public regarding this proposal have been overwhelmingly negative.
The county received about 785 comments during a public comment period last year, with all but five opposed to the proposal.
Opponents say this style of development contributes to urban sprawl, and takes away rural and agricultural land.
Discussions around fully contained communities arose due to a proposal from developer Bill Sygitowicz, who is asking the county to consider altering its planning policies to allow for such developments.
Skagit County announced a study into the potential impacts of these developments in November, to be funded by Sygitowicz and Skagit Partners, the company he formed for this purpose. County spokesperson Laura Han said the county has not heard back from the Skagit Partners regarding funding.
Even if the proposal gets approved, specific fully contained communities would still undergo a public review process at the county level before they could be approved.
