MOUNT VERNON — A proposed commercial development at the site of the former Alf Christianson Seed Co. plant cleared a hurdle Wednesday as the Mount Vernon City Council approved a plan to deal with increased traffic.
Chris Phillips, the city’s planning and development services director, said the traffic concurrency permit is the last step before the development company can apply to begin work on the lot.
The development would bring about 24,300 square feet of commercial space to Mount Vernon alongside Interstate 5 south of East Kincaid Street, replacing what is now a vacant lot, said Rebecca Lowell, senior planner with the city.
Visconsi, an Ohio-based property developer, expressed interest in buying the property in 2017 and is now set to buy the northern section of the seed company property, Lowell said.
The development is estimated to add to area roads 277 car trips during peak afternoon hours, according to city documents, so the city has been working with Visconsi and the state Department of Transportation to determine how to mitigate for this.
As a condition of approval, Visconsi will be required to build a public road off Kincaid Street to access the development, make an improvement to Third and Kincaid streets to allow for u-turns, and build a public trail along the western boundary.
According to city documents, the development will include 170 parking spots, though Phillips said this number may change as the process continues.
Once Visconsi closes sale on the property, it will be able to apply for permits to begin moving dirt and installing utility hook-ups, he said.
Phillips said Visconsi has not discussed specific plans for the property, but has submitted a permit application to build a 7-Eleven at the northwest corner.
He said the store would have to comply with the downtown’s new design standards, meaning it will not look like a traditional 7-Eleven.
