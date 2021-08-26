Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council on Wednesday night approved a 0.1% increase to its sales tax rate to dedicate to affordable housing and homeless services.
This makes Mount Vernon the first city in Skagit County to approve this sales tax increase allowed under House Bill 1590, which passed the state Legislature in 2020.
The tax increase goes into effect Jan 1. This increase passed unanimously 8-0, with Council member Gary Molenaar absent.
The increase, which amounts to $1 on a $1,000 purchase, will generate an estimated $870,000 that the city can use to build and maintain affordable housing, and pay for homeless services and mental health services.
The council’s action comes as cities in the county rush to pass this increase ahead of an increase that may be approved by the Skagit County Board of Commissioners. Such actions by the cities is an attempt to give them control over how this money will be used.
If the county commissioners were to approve this tax first the entirety of this new revenue could be used at the county’s discretion. The commissioners have said they’re planning to take action in September.
City leaders in Mount Vernon, Burlington and Sedro-Woolley have expressed concern over this, saying they want to ensure they have authority on what kinds of projects or programs to fund.
“Who knows better the solutions for their city than the City Council and their mayor?” Mount Vernon Mayor Boudreau said in an interview.
Anacortes implemented an identical tax increase in 2020 via a vote of the people. Under House Bill 1590, city and county governing boards can implement such a tax on their own.
Boudreau said she supports this tax increase. She said the need to provide assistance to Mount Vernon’s growing homeless population is apparent, and cities have limited sources of revenue that can be used for this purpose.
“I’m grateful that the state has put in those options and I think we need to take advantage of this now,” Boudreau said.
