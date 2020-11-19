Forty-five small businesses and nonprofits in Mount Vernon were awarded COVID-19 relief grants as part of the city's allocation of federal CARES Act funding.
Recipients included Derek Wyckoff, owner of 192 Taproom and Beer Garden, who said the grant money allowed him to buy a tablet that allows staff to run contactless curbside pickup, according to a news release from the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County.
“The grant will now allow us to get that device so we can provide the safest possible experience for our customers and staff,” Wyckoff said in the release. “We are beyond thrilled to receive this money so we can put this program in play very quickly.”
The City Council agreed Oct. 8 to allocate $300,000 of its second installment of federal CARES Act funding to support struggling businesses with rent, utility bills, safety improvements and pandemic-related expenses.
EDASC, which reviewed applications and distributed the funds, received $30,000 for its work.
“After providing safety and technology improvements for city staff, the City Council and I discovered there would be enough funding to share with businesses and nonprofits who serve our city residents," Mayor Jill Boudreau said.
"We understand it is not enough to cover all of the needs, but our hope is that this infusion of support will make a meaningful impact, at just the right time, for those who have been hit the hardest by COVID-19 restrictions," she said.
In July, the city awarded $100,000 in CARES Act money to small businesses in the city.
EDASC has assisted Skagit County and several of its cities to distribute COVID-19 relief grants. To date, the organization has distributed about $2 million in CARES money to 257 businesses and nonprofits, according to the release.
