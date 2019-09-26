MOUNT VERNON — Nancy Chase spent two years working to add a restaurant to her business Shambala Ancient Grain Bakery in the 113-year-old Union Block building in downtown Mount Vernon.
This summer, she closed the restaurant, called Shambala Bakery & Bistro, deciding it was too difficult for a specialty restaurant focused on gluten-free and vegan food to survive in Mount Vernon. The move would allow her to focus more attention on other parts of her business, including catering, wholesale and selling at farmers markets.
But Chase wasn’t ready to give up on the idea of having a restaurant in the building. With 16 months left on her lease, she began looking for another restaurant to sublet the space, and potentially sell some of her bakery items.
“We started spreading the word that there was a need for cooperation and collaboration,” Chase said.
Restaurant industry veterans Blanca Zamora and Carlos Cruz Martinez were in the right place at the right time. During a July visit to Mount Vernon, the two Kentucky residents heard about the opportunity.
They decided to go for it, and opened Belem’s Café at the end of August.
“It was not tough but it was kind of hectic,” Zamora said. “I feel like we are home now.”
Having opened many restaurants throughout the country, Zamora said she and her husband are always uncertain about how long they will stay in one spot. She said she feels optimistic about the new partnership.
“I do have a good feeling about this space,” she said. “Finding people like Nancy that help others.”
Chase said under the cooperative arrangement, the two businesses share space, equipment, supplies and even menu items.
“They were able to literally just walk in,” she said.
Belem’s Café features American diner-style food on weekdays and authentic Mexican food on weekends, Zamora said.
“Our food is homestyle, probably 80-to-85 percent is made from scratch,” she said.
Chase said she thinks Belem’s Café will draw more customers with its diner menu.
David Edfeldt, owner of the Union Block building since 2006, said he is “thrilled” about the partnership.
“I would love to have (Belem’s Café) stay on if they’re successful,” he said.
The Union Block building is now full with 13 tenants, including restaurants, offices and nonprofits.
“This is the first time in the history we’ve been full,” he said. “If we had space now, we could easily fill it. That’s a new development. Up until a year ago, it was really slow downtown.”
Mike Skinner, executive director of Seattle’s Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship, which is helping with the program Startup Sedro-Woolley, said in an email he often sees businesses form co-ops to share space and infrastructure.
“I think it’s a great example of a systemic/holistic business solution using what I generally refer to as mutual assistance,” he said. “It has to happen to compete with Walmart and produces all sorts of unintended positive impacts on the social fiber of the community.”
Chase said she believes the model of business owners sharing space and responsibilities will become more popular — and is needed.
“We’re going to see a new design for restaurants and it’s going to be restaurant owners collaborating,” she said. “We can’t find commitment otherwise. We have to figure out a way to make us all money.”
