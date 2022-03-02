SPOKANE — The Mount Vernon Christian high school boys' basketball team had its season come to an end Wednesday.
The Hurricanes fell to Lummi Nation 69-27 in a Class 1B State Tournament loser-out game at Spokane Arena.
Mount Vernon Christian, which had advanced past the regional round of the state tournament for the first time since 2007, finishes its season at 17-7.
"I am proud of my team and the work it took to get to Spokane," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. "Some of our players were not even born the last time we went to state. As I told them, it was a terrible game as a team, but a great game for our program."
Though the Hurricanes were first to score in the game, that was the only lead they held.
Lummi Nation built a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter, then used a 26-point second quarter to go ahead by 27 points at halftime.
The Blackhawks dominated offensively, scoring 34 points inside the paint, 32 off turnovers, 19 on second chances and 12 on fast breaks.
Mount Vernon Christian scored its fewest points of the season. Its previous low was 43 in a Dec. 28 loss to Nooksack Valley.
Julian Pedrosa led the Hurricanes with six points, while Matt Wyatt had five. Nick Wyatt had four points and six rebounds, and Liam Millenaar four points and seven rebounds.
"It is tough to look ahead, but I really believe our underclassmen got a sense of the fun a team can have at state," Russell said. "It didn't happen for us this year, but in some ways this may just be the start. That's my hope as a coach, trips to Spokane each year from here on out."
The loss was the second this season the Hurricanes suffered at the hands of the Blackhawks.
Lummi Nation (16-3) won the Northwest 1B District Tournament title matchup between the two 67-57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.