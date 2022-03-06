Mount Vernon Christian's Kylee Russell goes to the basket Saturday night against Neah Bay's Amber Swan in the title game of the Class 1B State Tournament.
SPOKANE — Mount Vernon Christian put together a strong fourth quarter Saturday night to win the first state girls' basketball title in school history.
The Hurricanes beat Neah Bay 37-33 in the championship game of the Class 1B State Tournament at Spokane Area.
Mount Vernon Christian, which trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half, found itself down by four points with about 3:30 to play.
But Kylee Russell got the Hurricanes to within two points on a pair of free throws, Allie Heino tied the game and Caitlin Vander Kooy gave her team the lead with 38 seconds to play.
Free throws by Mount Vernon Christian's Emma Droog and Hannah Van Hofwegen accounted for the final margin.
In all, the Hurricanes outscored Neah Bay 8-0 over the final four minutes.
Mount Vernon Christian, 23-3 this season, had a couple of big defensive plays in the final minutes, including forcing shot clock and five-second violations on Neah Bay.
Allie Heino, who was limited to eight minutes because of injury in the Hurricanes' semifinal victory over Garfield-Palouse, finished with a team-high 11 points.
The sophomore scored 10 of her points in the second half.
Senior Emma Droog, who played in only one regular-season game after having knee surgery late last summer, had eight points, Ruthie Rozema six and Vander Kooy five.
In the first half, Mount Vernon Christian took a 4-0 lead on baskets by Rozema and Droog only to see Neah Bay tie the game about a minute later.
Neah Bay held the lead the remainder of the first half, leading by as many as nine points.
The Hurricanes were within six points, 20-14, in the first half after two Van Hofwegen free throws with about three minutes to play.
Neah Bay then closed out the first half with three converted free throws.
The win was Mount Vernon's second this season over Neah Bay. The first came in the finals of the Northwest 1B District Tournament.
This season marked the 15th state tournament appearance for the Mount Vernon Christian program.
In its previous 14 appearances, the Hurricanes finished as high as fifth and only twice made it to the semifinals.
