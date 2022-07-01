MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Seventh-Day Adventist Church is going ahead with hosting an overnight parking program for those living in their cars.
Sarah Vogt, with the nonprofit Welcome Home Skagit, hopes other churches will partner in the program.
The Adventist church will open its parking lot to seven cars on July 7 for a two-week test run, Vogt said at a community meeting Thursday.
Welcome Home Skagit will supervise, and will try to connect those who take part in the program with other services and housing opportunities.
If other churches partner in the program before the end of the two weeks, Vogt said program participants will be able to spend another two weeks in a new church's lot. If no other churches offer their lots, the program will end.
The Adventist church is the first to take advantage of the city of Mount Vernon’s rules regarding safe parking that were passed by the City Council in 2019.
Keith Johnson, also with Welcome Home Skagit, said he's been eagerly awaiting an opportunity to try out the city's safe parking rules.
Johnson, known in the homeless community as Pops, used to live in his car, and knows how difficult it is to find a safe, quiet place to spend the night.
"Just the idea that they know they can sleep somewhere, and have a safe spot and not get bothered by the police or business, ... it would change everything," he said.
At the Thursday meeting, Mount Vernon Seventh-Day Adventist Church Pastor Don Bryan said he's treating this as a pilot program, and wants to have open communication between Welcome Home Skagit and the church's neighbors about what's working and what isn't.
"We do very much care about this community," he said. "It's our goal to do this right."
He said the program won't be perfect right out the gate, but with patience and communication he believes it can work.
Vogt agreed, saying the neighbors should feel free to reach out if there are issues.
"We're all neighbors," Vogt said. "We have to work together on this."
Most of the neighbors who attended the Thursday meeting said they support the church's vision, but are apprehensive about possible impacts to their neighborhood.
"A lot of people don't know our neighborhood exists," said Wendy LaPrade. "There's a security in that."
Trish OBrien, another neighbor, said with a school bus stop and a playground nearby, she has some concern for children in the neighborhood.
But both said if Welcome Home Skagit and the church are able to stick to their plan and restrict the program to the church lot, they think it can work for everyone.
"Everybody deserves a safe place to sleep," OBrien said.
