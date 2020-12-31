MOUNT VERNON — Juan Morales was appointed Wednesday to a vacant seat on the Mount Vernon City Council, and will begin his term next week.
Morales, 25, works as a judicial assistant for Skagit County Superior Court, and is a graduate of Skagit Valley College's applied management program.
In an interview, Morales said he was excited to learn from his fellow council members, specifically on issues of housing.
"More than anything, it's going to be a learning curve," he said.
In his application, Morales describes himself as bicultural and bilingual, and said he would work to serve the city's underrepresented Hispanic population.
Despite making up about 34% of the city's population, according to the U.S. Census, only one other member of the seven-member City Council is Hispanic.
Eight candidates applied for the position left vacant by former Council member Erin Moberg, who left in October due to health concerns.
