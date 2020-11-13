MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council unanimously approved Thursday the city's 2021 budget.
City Finance Director Doug Volesky said staff worked hard to cut costs and maintain services during a time in which the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause an unpredictable economic situation.
Volesky said the 2021 budget contains about $71 million in expenditures, a 1.5% increase over the 2020 budget. The increase is largely due to cost increases outside the city's control.
However, the government operations portion of the budget — about $36 million — is 1.2% less than it was in 2020, he said.
Balancing the budget will require spending about $370,000 from reserves, but the city is still projected to meet its goal of having 15% of its annual spending on hand.
In order to cut costs, four vacant positions will remain unfilled through 2021. That will add to the approximately $1.5 million saved through layoffs and furloughs this year.
The council agreed not to increase property taxes for 2021, in light of the financial struggles residents are going through due to the pandemic.
Ahead of a vote on the budget, Council member Gary Molenaar thanked staff for creating a lean budget, and for abiding by furloughs and layoffs that helped put the city in relatively stable financial shape.
"Obviously there's been a lot of pain to get to this point, as far as layoffs and furloughs," he said.
Council member Richard Brocksmith agreed while acknowledging the stress layoffs and furloughs have put on employees and their families.
"I know you've made the best with the lemons you've been given," he said to staff. "We're really lucky to have such capable people leading the city."
