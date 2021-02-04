MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council on Wednesday night authorized about $1 million for design work on upgrades to two of the city’s three fire stations.
These upgrades include more staff space, improved seismic stability and better exhaust ventilation at the LaVenture Road and Division Street stations, Fire Chief Bryan Brice told the council at its meeting.
Architecture firm Mackenzie will now begin design and engineering work. Once it is completed, the city will go out to bid for construction, starting with the Division Street station, Brice said.
In January, staff recommended the City Council consider a $10 million bond to cover the cost of the work at both stations. It will vote on the bond at a later date.
The city would pay off the bond with revenue from a federal program that pays ambulance providers for transporting Medicaid patients.
