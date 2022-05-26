MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council on Wednesday approved the design for the city’s $53.3 million Library Commons project, clearing a major hurdle to starting construction.
If securing the necessary permits goes according to plan, the city could be ready to put the project out to bid in July and start construction in September, said Mayor Jill Boudreau.
Once completed, the Library Commons will include a new library, a 277-car parking garage with electric car charging stations and a community center in downtown Mount Vernon.
Later in its Wednesday meeting, the council accepted a $1.7 million federal loan that will help close the project’s $14.9 million funding gap.
This loan is more like an advance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as it will be serviced with a portion of the funding the city receives annually from the Community Development Block Grant program, said Peter Donovan, the city project development manager.
The council has other possible funding sources locally, and is also awaiting decisions on several government grant applications.
Boudreau said she is starting a social media campaign to try to draw attention to the project and attract funding.
Finally, the council agreed Wednesday to purchase the property where the Library Commons will be built.
Skagit County agreed in 2018 to sell the property to the city, as long as it was used for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.