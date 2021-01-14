MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council accepted a bid Wednesday for an addition to the city maintenance shop that will add enough space to work on some of the city’s larger vehicles.
At $250,010, the project would add a canopy and wall to the existing shop, Bill Bullock, city capital programs manager, said at a council meeting Wednesday.
The current shop is too small to work on vehicles such as fire and garbage trucks, meaning city staff have had to do such work outside.
“Our maintenance personnel end up working in all sorts of weather,” Bullock said.
He said the minimum ceiling height of the addition will be 24 feet, which will accommodate all of the city’s trucks.
R&R Excavating, which was awarded the contract, will begin work on project design and submit it for approval, Bullock said.
City Public Works Director Esco Bell said he felt the project bid is reasonable, considering the amount of work involved.
Bell said the addition won’t replace the need for a larger renovation of the city shop, but will meet the city’s needs until it can afford the larger project.
Finance Director Doug Volesky said the project wasn’t included in the city’s 2021 budget, but there is funding available in Public Works and Utilities funds to cover its cost. He said he will come back to the council for approval of a budget amendment.
Later in the meeting, the council agreed to move forward with architectural and engineering design on improvements to two city fire stations.
The city is seeking to borrow about $10 million to add space, improve seismic stability and install better exhaust ventilation at the LaVenture Road and Division Street stations, according to Fire Chief Bryan Brice.
Volesky said the city expects to receive about $900,000 annually from a federal program that pays ambulance providers for transporting Medicaid patients. This would more than cover the estimated $605,000 a year the city would need to pay for a 20-year bond.
In response to questions from the council last week, Volesky offered examples of shorter-term bonds, but said he still recommends the 20-year term.
He said if federal reimbursements come in lower than expected, the city would still be able to cover its payments. And should the reimbursements be at or more than expected, the bond could be paid off earlier.
Now that he’s gotten consensus that the council wants to proceed with the project, Volesky said he will prepare a contract for design and bring it back for approval. Then, the council will be asked to make a decision on the bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.