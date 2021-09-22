New and returning candidates for seats on the Mount Vernon City Council introduced themselves to voters at an online forum Wednesday afternoon.
With five members defending their seats against five challengers, the results of the Nov. 2 general election could affect the composition of the City Council.
Seven candidates attended the forum hosted by the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce, including three challengers who have never held public office.
Navor Tercero, running against recently-appointed Council member Juan Morales, said he’s worked on economic development in the Latino community at both the state and local levels, and wants to bring this focus to city politics.
If elected, he said he would look into opening a small-business incubator where members of the Spanish-speaking community could be guided in getting businesses off the ground.
Tercero said he would be a pro-law enforcement voice on the council. He said police reform is necessary, but that calls nationally to defund police concern him.
Morales said he wants to make the city more prosperous for everyone, and is optimistic that discussions on federal spending for infrastructure could improve conditions in Mount Vernon.
Finding funding to improve roads and transportation systems could pave the way for more housing and create more jobs, he said.
First-time candidate Garrett Martin said he was generally happy with the direction the council has taken the city, but believes more can be done on homelessness. A new perspective is needed on this issue, he said.
The city should direct resources to make the path back from homelessness as easy as possible, he said.
Martin said he wants to find a way to offer owners of vacant property incentives to find tenants, possibly by implementing a tax on empty buildings. This would open up opportunities for prospective business owners and create a more attractive city for residents, he said.
His opponent, 12-year incumbent Gary Molenaar, said he’s been fortunate to be able to work on affordable housing and economic development, and if re-elected hopes to keep things moving in this direction.
In particular, he said the city has made progress on its Library Commons project, a new downtown facility that will include a library, a parking garage and a community center.
A lack of parking has been a barrier to attracting and growing businesses downtown, Molenaar said.
Christopher Sadler, a first-time candidate running against Council member Melissa Beaton, said he’s been active in PFLAG Skagit and groups in support of trans rights.
As a member of the council, he said he would want to foster an environment where all voices feel welcome to contribute.
Beaton too shared the progress the city has made in the four years she’s been on the council, specifically when it comes to homelessness and housing affordability.
Most recently, the council’s approval of a sales tax increase to fund affordable housing and homeless services will provide resources to tackle this issue, she said. The council has allowed prospective developers to build as many as 250 units as part of the Station Square project on the south side of Kincaid Street.
Beaton said the council has incentivized construction of affordable housing units by offering density bonuses to private developers, and has reduced the cost of construction by cutting impact fees.
If re-elected, Beaton said she hopes to keep working on creating avenues for more affordable housing and business development.
Council member Richard Brocksmith, his opponent Larry Carpenter and Council member Iris Carias’ opponent Daniel Downs did not attend.
