MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council on Wednesday night approved the city’s 2022 budget, which contains some new investment with no increase in property taxes.
The $76.7 million budget represents about 1.3% in growth versus 2021, city Finance Director Doug Volesky said at Wednesday’s council meeting.
The city’s budget includes four new full-time positions, including a temporary city prosecutor to assist in pandemic-related legal backlogs and an increase in parking enforcement staff.
Also included is $1.4 million to fund the purchase of a new ladder truck for the city’s fire department.
Government operations — about $39 million of the 2022 budget — is up 9.1% over 2021, but Mayor Jill Boudreau stressed this was because 2021 was unusually lean.
She said the city laid off a number of employees and cut costs, and the 9.1% increase is more of a return to normal.
The council also declined to implement its legally permitted 1% property tax increase.
Ahead of the vote on the budget, Council member Mark Hulst suggested — and the rest of the council agreed — to make a larger contribution to replacing equipment.
“We’re set pretty well this year, and I think it’s an opportunity this year to make that fund whole again,” he said.
The council directed $360,000 out of the general fund and made it available for repairs or the replacing of tools and equipment.
Even with this additional expenditure, the 2022 budget projects the city will have a general fund reserve of 25.6% of a year’s operations funding. Volesky said state best practices recommend a minimum of 15%.
On the revenue side, Volesky said he is anticipating sales tax revenue to come in just under 2021 levels.
New revenue from state laws aimed at addressing homelessness is also included in this budget, as is unspent American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funding, he said.
