MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council voted Wednesday to take applications for a vacant council seat.
Mayor Jill Boudreau said the application and relevant information will be posted on the city's website, mountvernonwa.gov, on Monday.
Applications will be due Nov. 23. From there, council members will deliberate in closed session Dec. 9 to determine who they would like to interview for the position.
Interviews are scheduled for Dec. 16, and a new council member can be chosen any time after that.
The new council member will fill the seat left vacant by Erin Moberg, who resigned in early October due to health concerns.
The seat is open to anyone who lives in Ward 1 — the northern and western portions of the city — for at least a year.
On Wednesday, members of the council decided to add a question to the application, asking candidates if there is anything in their background that would "attract heightened scrutiny if undisclosed and later discovered."
The application will also make prospective candidates aware of the financial disclosure requirements to which council members are subject.
