MOUNT VERNON — HKP Architects was selected Wednesday by the Mount Vernon City Council to design the city's Library Commons.
Julie Blazek, a partner at Mount Vernon-based HKP Architects, emphasized in her presentation given ahead of the vote the significance of this project for the city and for HKP Architects.
"Nearly 70 years ago, our founder Henry Klein designed the first library for Mount Vernon, and we are embracing the challenge of reimagining the library ... hopefully to serve for the next 75 to 100 years,” Blazek said.
The $45 million Library Commons project will include a new library, a 230-car parking garage and a community center in a single facility in downtown Mount Vernon.
Design is expected to take about a year, at a cost of $2.5 million.
Project Manager Spencer Osulfka said sustainability will be a focus of the design process, with an emphasis on creating "something that's both beautiful and responsible."
The team plans to include solar panels and to use natural light to reduce energy usage. The environmental impact of the manufacturing and transportation of construction materials will be considered as well, Osulfka said.
Blazek said she wants the Library Commons to be a place for people to spend time and congregate. Included will be places to sit and talk outside the building.
Because it will serve a number of uses, she said it will be important for the space to be adaptable, comfortable and pleasant to be in.
Osulfka said the design team will collect public input, and will regularly come back to the City Council to give updates.
Blazek said her firm's knowledge and familiarity with Mount Vernon will help the team design something that serves the community well and fits in with the historic downtown.
“This is an opportunity for me personally to design my 6-year-old granddaughter’s library, and I can tell you there's no better motivation than that,” she said.
