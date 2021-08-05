MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council was updated Wednesday night on the progress of two multimillion dollar infrastructure projects.
First, Mayor Jill Boudreau gave an update on funding for the Library Commons project — a $45 million downtown facility that will include a new library, a 277-car parking garage and a community center.
Boudreau said staff recently submitted an application for $15 million in federal transportation funding, which would be more than enough money to close the existing $11.6 million funding gap.
For now, $1 billion is available nationwide through Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. However, another $7 billion could be made available with passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, she said.
Meanwhile, HKP Architects is working on design and an ecological study for the project. Boudreau said she expects the design and permitting work to be completed by spring 2022, though it’s doubtful funding will yet be in place to begin construction.
“It’ll be a bit of a miracle if that happens,” she said.
She said the city should learn more about its standing for a RAISE grant by September or early October.
The project is also expecting $2 million in congressionally-directed spending, which passed through the U.S. House of Representatives and is awaiting a vote by the Senate. Boudreau thanked U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene for her work on the likely funding.
She said the city is also aiming for $2 million in fundraising, and HKP is working on a campaign.
Julie Blazek, partner with HKP, updated the council on the project’s design, with a focus on efforts to reduce energy use and carbon footprint.
In the current design, the parking garage includes 75 charging stations for electric vehicles, solar panels over the windows that double as shades and a design that focuses on passive heat management, she said.
Boudreau said if this design makes it to fruition, the Library Commons would have the third largest electric vehicle charging station in the country.
Fire Chief Bryan Brice presented an update on renovations to two of the city’s fire stations.
A pandemic-era construction boom has increased the cost of these renovations, so Brice said he worked to tweak the design to bring costs down to about $11 million between the two stations.
Brice said the city plans to fund these projects with a bond, but it’s up to the council to determine how much to borrow. Options presented Wednesday ranged from $10 million to $11.5 million.
Finance Director Doug Volesky said the $900,000 annual payment from a federal program that pays ambulance providers for transporting Medicaid patients will more than cover the debt service on even the highest bond amount.
These improvements to the stations on LaVenture Road and Division Street will add space, improve seismic stability and add better exhaust ventilation.
Mackenzie Architects is working on design for the two projects, but permitting and construction will be staggered.
Construction on the Division Street station is scheduled to start in March and finish by November 2022. Work at the LaVenture Road station should start in December 2022 and finish by August 2023.
Brice said he wants to add about $1.6 million to install an air conditioning system that wouldn’t circulate coronavirus or other air-born pathogens. He said this funding would be an eligible use of American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funding.
