MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council on Wednesday committed to spending about $380,000 it expects to receive from the federal government, and agreed to a new pay scale for the mayor.
The commitments included $149,000 to Friendship House, money that will be used for much-needed renovations to the nonprofit’s homeless shelter and transitional housing facilities.
This federal funding — called a Community Development Block Grant — comes to the city annually through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In a presentation to the council Wednesday, Project Development Manager Peter Donovan said for the first time in his memory two agencies applied for money for public services. Spending on public services is capped at 15% of the city’s grant amount — about $57,000.
Community Action of Skagit County applies every year for money to help with staffing its Housing Resource Center, front desk and homeless shelter for families, and it receives the entire amount.
But this year, Volunteers of America applied for some of this funding, seeking assistance in setting up a new intervention program for teens.
The council committed two thirds of the $57,000 to Community Action and one third to Volunteers of America.
Council member Richard Brocksmith was the only one to vote against the proposal, saying Community Action has come to rely on its annual allotment.
“Community Action does use that money well,” he said. “I would love to see Volunteers of America start this (new program), but there’s probably other ways to fund that.”
“Its not a wise idea to remove funds from an existing program … without notice,” he added.
Brocksmith referred to a letter from Community Action Executive Director Bill Henkel, in which Henkel said the nonprofit will now need to find other sources to cover the cost of staffing.
In 2021, 4,081 county residents sought assistance with basic necessities through Community Action, and 1,330 of them were Mount Vernon residents, the letter states.
In support of the Volunteers of America proposal, Council member Melissa Beaton said she feels this teen intervention program is a critical need for the county.
“This a far more compassionate approach for youth in our community,” she said. “I know the players involved; it will be very successful.”
Mayor Jill Boudreau said the city has other potential funding sources to meet Community Action’s full ask, including potentially using some of its federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation.
“We can figure out ways to meet needs not just with CDBG,” she said.
In addition to the funding for local nonprofits, the city committed $110,000 toward repaying debt it took on to fund the downtown floodwall, as it does every year.
Donovan said the loan was taken out in 2012, and the city has nearly paid it off.
He said HUD has yet to give the city an exact dollar amount for this year’s grant allocation, and likely won’t provide one until at least mid-May.
The $380,000 amount the city used is derived from figures from prior years, Donovan said. Individual grant awards will change proportionately based on the actual allocation, he said.
Later in the meeting, the council unanimously approved a new pay scale for the mayor.
A mayor’s starting salary is now set at $125,000, and will increase by 12% for each consecutive four-year term.
The position will also get the same cost of living increases given to city employees who aren’t represented by a union.
City Human Resources Director Erin Keator said Boudreau currently makes $113,000, which is below what mayors are paid in comparable cities as determined by a recent compensation study.
Council member Mark Hulst said because Boudreau has been elected to three terms, she will be paid at step three on the pay scale — $156,800.
While the mayor’s salary has been given cost of living increases at times over the years, the pay scale hadn’t been adjusted in 20 years, Keator said.
