Mount Vernon committed legislative COVID-19 funding to two programs aimed at supporting the county's homeless.
At its meeting Wednesday, the council passed through $262,227 in federal COVID-19 relief funding to Burlington's planned homeless shelter and to Community Action of Skagit County's motel voucher program.
With approval from the council, $132,227 can be committed to buying about 15 small single-occupancy shelter units for the city of Burlington as it prepares to open a low-barrier homeless shelter.
City staff had presented this plan to the council in February and brought it back for approval Wednesday.
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton said he hopes the shelter, now called the Skagit First Step Center, can open by May 1. The money from Mount Vernon will help buy about 15 shelter units.
The remaining funding will support the Community Action motel voucher program, which helps to temporarily house people displaced during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.