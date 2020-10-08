MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council approved a plan Wednesday for new COVID-19 relief funding and discussed the city’s draft 2021 budget.
In a 6-1 vote, council agreed to use much of the $536,000 allocation of federal CARES Act money on grants for small businesses and nonprofits.
Organizations with 25 or fewer employees that can demonstrate they lost revenue due to the pandemic can apply for a share of $300,275 in grant funding, according to Peter Donovan, project development manager with the city.
Donovan said his goal is to begin taking applications next week, and wants to be able to send checks to businesses by mid-November.
The city also committed $150,000 for a variety of nonprofits in the county, supporting groups that offer food assistance, utility bill assistance, shelter and diaper distribution, Donovan said.
The city has received a total of $1,608,300 in CARES Act money, Finance Director Doug Volesky said.
Council member Richard Brocksmith voted against the plan, objecting to an $84,825 allocation for an outdoor pay station that will allow residents to pay bills without entering City Hall.
Brocksmith said he didn’t see this as an urgent need, and suggested the city use this money for more small-business grants, and find other funding for the pay station.
“I just feel like we shouldn’t be working on equipment, we should be working on people,” he said.
Mayor Jill Boudreau said the pay station will help make the finance department’s job easier as it attempts to work around a layoff in the department.
“It’s a need for the city,” she said. “It’s important that we support our staff.”
The remainder of the relief funding — and other unspent CARES Act money — will be used to cover costs the city has incurred in addressing the pandemic.
Citywide, Boudreau said layoffs and furloughs have saved the city $1.5 million this year.
As the city moves into 2021, Boudreau said the city needs to create a pared-down budget that emphasizes basic services and prepares for further economic instability caused by the pandemic.
Volesky said the draft 2021 budget has about $71 million in expenditures, a 1.5% increase over the 2020 budget.
However, the government operations portion of the budget — about $36 million — is 1.2% less than it was in 2020, he said.
The budget does not include an increase to property taxes, though Volesky said the council could still approve an increase.
Boudreau said the budget includes money for an upgrade to the city shop. The existing facilities there are not large enough for some city vehicles, meaning staff has for years had to do some repairs outdoors.
Starting with the next council meeting Oct. 14, members will discuss department-level budgets, and begin asking questions and suggesting changes to Volesky.
A vote on the budget is set for Nov. 18.
At the end of the meeting, council member Erin Moberg announced her resignation from the council due to health concerns.
