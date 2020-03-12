Goskagit

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau signed Thursday a proclamation of emergency, freeing up resources the city may need to respond to COVID-19. 

Approved by the Mount Vernon City Council at its Wednesday meeting, the proclamation was made as a preventative measure, and is intended to preserve public health and safety, according to a news release from the city. 

“We’re being proactive," Boudreau said in the release. "Our hope is that we’ll never need to utilize the benefits that this declaration affords us.”

During a state of emergency, the mayor has the authority to purchase certain supplies and services related to emergency assistance without going through the lengthy public bid process. The proclamation is also a prerequisite for requesting state and federal aid.  

The emergency proclamation will remain in effect until further notice, the release states.

