The Mount Vernon School Board approved Wednesday the school district's Remote Plus plan, which will have most of the district's students learning online this fall.
After a 90-minute presentation, held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board approved the plan unanimously, board President Larry Otos said.
The presentation outlined the district's plans in numerous areas, including child care, its dual language program, and how it will help parents learn to help their children with the online learning model, Otos said.
"Our team has really put a lot of time and effort into trying to make the best of what is impossible," Otos said. "It's really focused on the kids and the students who need it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.