MOUNT VERNON — Local fire departments are spreading the word this week about fire safety.
They are doing so as part of Fire Prevention Week, a program now in its 90th year that is held in partnership with the National Fire Protection Association.
“Fire Prevention Week occurs every year,” Mount Vernon Fire Marshal Barry Kerth said. “It’s a call for local fire prevention professionals and fire departments to call attention to a fire safety message.”
“Oftentimes those aren’t things that are taught in school to the elementary age kid so if that device goes off in their house do they know what to do?” Kerth said.
While the program is aimed at everyone, the Mount Vernon Fire Department is focusing on getting the word out to youth, he said.
“We found that a focus on the kids of the elementary school age is where we can get the biggest impact, and get the message heard the most,” Kerth said. “At that age they’re still very excited about the fire department.”
In an effort to get more kids and their families involved, the department this year is borrowing a concept from the children’s book series based on the character Flat Stanley, Kerth said.
In the series, children are invited to follow along with Flat Stanley’s adventures, oftentimes having their own Flat Stanley printout to take on their travels.
Instead of Stanley, the department has hidden 60 “Flat Sparkys” around town, Kerth said.
“Some of them are colored special, some are glittered,” he said.
Those who find Flat Sparky are encouraged to take a selfie with it, and post it on the Mount Vernon Fire Department’s Facebook page for a chance to win fire safety-related prizes, Kerth said.
“It’s all in an effort to call attention to the message that’s out there,” Kerth said.
Those in need of a smoke alarm — whether they have spotted a Flat Sparky or not — are encouraged to contact the Mount Vernon Fire Department.
