MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon residents and business owners will likely see their fire insurance rates drop, thanks to an improvement in the city’s fire protection rating.
The Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau upgraded the city’s rating from 5 to 4, taking into account newly-hired staff and improved training.
Chief Bryan Brice said he was proud of this accomplishment, but emphasized that he is eager to keep improving.
“We can do better if we improve our equipment and facilities,” he said. “We can’t be complacent and stop here.”
Brice said the department hired 15 new firefighter/paramedics when it took responsibility for emergency medical services in the city and surrounding areas in January, and has been working to improve training.
City Project Development Manager Peter Donovan said the impact this will have on insurance rates will vary based on the insurance company.
A letter from the Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau recommends residents contact their insurance companies for more information.
The letter states the change will be effective Dec. 1.
Brice said approval of a new fire station in downtown Mount Vernon would further improve the city’s protection rating.
In April, the city asked voters to approve a $30 million bond request to fund this construction, but the measure fell short of the 60 percent threshold needed to pass.
This new ranking puts the city in the top 21 percent of state fire departments. No departments have a rating of 1, 13 have a rating of 2, and 49 have a ranking of 3, according to a news release from the city.
The scale goes from 1, which would be exemplary, to 10, which is described as insufficient, the release states.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.