MOUNT VERNON — With their congregation growing older and services forced online by the COVID-19 pandemic, members of Mount Vernon First Christian Church decided to sell the building in which they had met for decades.
Some of the money from the proceeds, however, will stay in Skagit County — and help others as a continuation of the congregation’s philanthropy.
The church announced it has donated $110,000 to several local organizations including Community Action of Skagit County, which received $30,000; Friendship House ($20,000); and Skagit Valley Neighbors in Need ($20,000).
One donation, $10,000 to Immigrant Resources and Immediate Support, was made in the names of Iris, Alexis and Alexandra Carias who have helped with custodian services at the church for 20 years.
“We were all a little misty-eyed,” said Liz Jennings, director of community engagement at Community Action. “This will help people struggling to make ends meet: seniors, veterans, families with children, neighbors experiencing homelessness. Folks in Skagit are working really hard to get ahead, and with rents going up as much as $500 per month, people need help more than ever.”
Mount Vernon First Christian Church was established in the 1870s. Members first met in a private home, then a newly-built schoolhouse. A brick building was completed in 1956, with church members among those participating in its construction.
“It was a labor of love,” said Jack Miller, one of the church’s pastors.
At one point, church members numbered in the hundreds, but that number has dwindled over the decades. There are now about 25 members, and when COVID-19 arrived it accelerated conversations that had been underway about selling the building.
“We were having discussions, but COVID eliminated the other options,” Miller said.
Mount Vernon First Christian Church has a high degree of autonomy from its parent church, and its congregation decided to donate money from the proceeds of the building’s sale.
June Steen, moderator of the church’s board, said the congregation wanted to support organizations it had helped in the past and had solid relationships with.
“The congregation voted for the money to be spent this way. They decided to do it in a way that reflects how it’s been spent in the past,” she said.
The Rev. Liz Miller said, “We figured this way it would touch a lot of lives.”
Much of the money was used to create a permanent fund, known as a legacy fund. Some was gifted to a regional ministry.
Of the money that was given out locally, also benefitting were Family Promise of Skagit Valley, Skagit Preschool and Resource Center and the Oasis Teen Shelter.
As for the congregation, members will continue to meet on Zoom throughout the rest of the year. Jack Miller said talks will continue about the church’s future plans.
The building’s sale was completed in late spring, but its mission won’t change much. It was sold to another congregation.
“It’s exciting to see a new congregation there,” Jack Miller said.
