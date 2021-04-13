MOUNT VERNON — Several businesses have been evacuated and some roads shut down after a vehicle collision caused a natural gas leak in south Mount Vernon.
Shortly before noon Tuesday, a driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a gas meter near the intersection of Old Highway 99 and Anderson Road, Mount Vernon police Lt. Mike Moore said.
It is suspected the driver either suffered a medical emergency or the vehicle had a mechanical malfunction, Moore said.
The driver was uninjured, he said.
As a precaution, businesses from the intersection south to just before the Skagit County Community Justice Center have been evacuated, a news release from the city said.
Cascade Natural Gas is on site, but is expected to need several hours to properly shut the gas off.
