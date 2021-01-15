MOUNT VERNON — The Haggen Pharmacy in Mount Vernon will offer COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend to those eligible under Phase 1A of the state's vaccination schedule.
Five-hundred doses are available to Phase 1A individuals by appointment-only, according to a news release Friday from Skagit County.
"We strongly encourage any Phase 1A eligible individual who has not been vaccinated to register here for an appointment," the county said in the release.
Appointments can be made at kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/Haggen3450
According to the county, Phase 1A eligible individuals include:
— High risk workers in health care settings
— High risk first responders
— Residents and staff of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other community-based, congregate living settings where most individuals over 65 years of age are receiving care, supervision, or assistance
— All other workers in health care settings
Haggen asks that individuals bring proof of eligibility to their appointment, such as workplace IDs, pay stubs, professional licenses and other similar documentation.
Call the pharmacy at 360-848-6930 for more information on documentation.
The pharmacy is located at 2601 East Division St.
